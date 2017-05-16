Nigeria Inflation Slows for Third Con...

Nigeria Inflation Slows for Third Consecutive Month in April

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The inflation rate in Africa's most-populous nation fell to 17.2 percent from 17.3 percent in March, the Abuja-based National Bureau of Statistics said in an emailed statement Tuesday. The median of 16 economist estimates in a Bloomberg survey was for the rate to decrease to 16.9 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC