Nigeria in governance crisis, says Obaze, Anambra guber aspirant

15 hrs ago

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant for the November 18, 2017 election in Anambra State and former secretary to the state government, SSG, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has described Nigeria as a nation experiencing governance crisis, arguing that the country was not working optimally at the federal, state and local government levels. Obaze, a retired diplomat, who spoke at a forum of the Anambra State Correspondents chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Awka, yesterday, added that Nigeria was in what he called 'arrested development,' a situation he described as worrisome.

