Nigeria: I Was Sent On Suicide Mission for Refusing Marriage Proposal - 14-Year-Old

A 14-year-old female suspected suicide bomber says Boko Haram leaders chose her to detonate an Improvised Explosive Device in Maiduguri because she refused to get married to their members in Sambisa Forest. The suspect is among three suspects arrested by the military when they allegedly came for a suicide mission at a military facility in Jakana in Maiduguri.

