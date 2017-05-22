Nigeria: How Buhari Administration Will Implement New Executive Orders - Osinbajo

The Muhammadu Buhari administration has said it will drive the new executive orders signed last week vigorously in its determination to significantly transform the business environment and how government business is done in the country. The spokesperson to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in response to media inquiries and while giving an update to the press on the new orders signed last Thursday.

