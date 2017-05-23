Nigeria gradually exiting economic re...

Nigeria gradually exiting economic recession - Presidency

Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu, stated this is in a statement releasing the 2017 Q1 GDP figures. He said there was a turnaround in the manufacturing and non-oil sectors, adding that there was also an increasing reduction in the sectoral negative growth.

