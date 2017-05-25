Nigeria: Govt Bans Repatriation of Bodies to Stem Ebola Scourge
The Federal Government has banned the repatriation of human remains into the country in a bid to prevent the importation of infectious ailments following the recent outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo . The embargo was placed yesterday on the heels of the transportation into the country by an airline, Kenya Airways, of a dead Nigerian from Kinshasha.
