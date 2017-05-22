Nigeria: Five-Day Power Outage in Lag...

Nigeria: Five-Day Power Outage in Lagos Announced

Electricity supply would be disrupted in many parts of Lagos this week as Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Monday announced five days power outage in the city. EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in a statement that the outage would affect Ikoyi, Victoria Island and parts of Lagos Island from Wednesday to Sunday.

