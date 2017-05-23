Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Defends D...

Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Defends Deportation Charges From Nigerian Passengers

Ethiopian Airlines yesterday defended its "refundable deportation fees" being collected from Nigerian passengers. The airlines' General Manager in Nigeria, Solomon Begashaw denied the claims that the charges were "unauthorised fees" and an attempt to exploit Nigerians.

