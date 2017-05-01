Nigeria drifting with lopsided appoin...

Nigeria drifting with lopsided appointments -Owie

FORMER Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, weekend, said that the nation was drifting with the lopsided appointments being made by the current administration. Senator Owie stated this at the first National Merit Award of National Confraternity of Christian Mothers held in Benin City, Edo State.

Chicago, IL

