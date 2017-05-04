Nigeria: Cheapest, safest place for h...

Nigeria: Cheapest, safest place for holidaying, says NTDC D-G

Mr Folorunsho Folarin-Coker, the Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation , has advised Nigerians to spend their holidays within the country instead of travelling abroad. Folarin-Coker told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that Nigeria is endowed with safe natural attractions and sites for both local and foreign tourists to recreate.

