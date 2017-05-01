Nigeria can't produce 45m mosquito ne...

Nigeria can't produce 45m mosquito nets - NMEP

Read more: Vanguard

The National Malaria Elimination Programme, NMEP, has expressed worry over inability of Nigerian manufacturers to meet up with the pre-qualification test required to supply over 45 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets, LLINs, to be distributed locally. The Director and National Coordinator of NMEP, Dr. Audu Bala Mohammed, who stated this in Lagos, regretted that if such number of essential mosquito net could be produced locally, it would have helped to create jobs for millions of unemployed persons.

Chicago, IL

