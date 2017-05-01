Nigeria: Buhari Urged to Take Medical...

Nigeria: Buhari Urged to Take Medical Leave Immediately

Nigerian civil society leaders have urged ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately take medical leave to attend to his health. Several activists, including notable lawyer, Femi Falana, and Jibrin Ibrahim, said the president should heed the advice of his personal physicians without further delay.

Chicago, IL

