Nigeria: Boko Haram Beheads Four Inte...

Nigeria: Boko Haram Beheads Four Internally Displaced People

Four internally displaced persons, IDPs, in Dalori-1 Camp of Maiduguri, Borno State, have been beheaded by the Boko Haram, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. Two other IDPs who were among a 12-man hunting troop were yet to be accounted for on Sunday evening.

