Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC fa...

Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC facility in Delta

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A Naval personnel on guard duty at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, facility at Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday shot dead two persons following negotiations over job slots. The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, whose personnel shot both victims, could not be reached for comment as his line was switched off over repeated calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... Thu Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,986,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC