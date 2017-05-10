Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC facility in Delta

A Naval personnel on guard duty at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, facility at Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday shot dead two persons following negotiations over job slots. The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, whose personnel shot both victims, could not be reached for comment as his line was switched off over repeated calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.