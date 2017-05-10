Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC facility in Delta
A Naval personnel on guard duty at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, facility at Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday shot dead two persons following negotiations over job slots. The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, whose personnel shot both victims, could not be reached for comment as his line was switched off over repeated calls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC