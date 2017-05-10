Muslim clerics gather, hold special p...

Muslim clerics gather, hold special prayer for Nigeria

NIGERIANS have been urged to develop the true spirit of love and cultivate the culture of praying for their country and the leaders. The plea was made at a special prayer session tagged, "Muslims Pray for the Nation," organised by The Muslim Congress , Lagos State chapter.

