Minimum wage: Nigeria risks industrial crisis - Textile workers

National Union of Textiles, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, yesterday, warned that Nigeria risks national industrial crisis except governments at all levels give due attention to the critical issue of compensation of workers by raising the minimum wage as soon as possible. Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday, Mr Isa Aremu, Secretary General of Industrial Global Union, said Nigerian workers were not only hungry but also legitimately angry.

