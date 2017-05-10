Majority of Igbo prefer a united Nige...

Majority of Igbo prefer a united Nigeria but , says George Obiozor

By Dennis Agbo ENUGU - Nigeria's former Ambassador to the United States of America, USA, Professor George Obiozor, has asked the Federal Government to make haste by heeding the clamour for restructuring of the country to prevent eventual break up. Obiozor speaking at the "Big Ideas Podium," at the African Heritage Institute, Enugu and moderated by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, cautioned that political goodwill was needed to ensure decisive action which would guarantee the rights of all the citizens regardless of ethnic, regional or religious affiliation.

