Led to Italy with promise of a better life, Nigerian women are being forced into sex slavery

16 hrs ago

Taken to Italy with promises of work and kept as slave labour with threats of deportation, Nigerian women and girls are being exploited by organized crime in increasing numbers. In Palermo, Eric Reguly meets the women ensnared by trafficking, and the priest and nun trying to help them escape it This 30-year-old woman from Benin City, Nigeria, was forced into the sex trade in Italy.

