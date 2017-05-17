Leadership problems rooted in individ...

Leadership problems rooted in individual Nigerians-Idiodi

11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The problems of leadership in the country are rooted in the problems of individual Nigerians. So for the country to survive the current recession, everyone must imbibe self-mastery, desire higher knowledge, be creative, have strength of will and experience spiritual attunement.

Chicago, IL

