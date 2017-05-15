Lack of accountability, Nigeria's major problem - Amosun
Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has warned that if Nigeria is to move forward, both her leaders and followers must be honest in all their dealings. Amosun, who spoke yesterday lamented that one of the serious problems confronting the nation now is lack of accountability, declaring that no society can develop if its leaders and citizens lack integrity.
