Juliet Ibrahim hosts Lafta Fest in Nigeria
Ace Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim will host the Glo- sponsored Lafta Fest comedy show today May 7 at Owerri in Nigeria. Highly-anticipated, the show will parade a list of some of the continents favourite comics, and will be graced by many icons of the Nigerian entertainment industry.
