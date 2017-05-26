Juliet Ibrahim hosts Lafta Fest in Ni...

Juliet Ibrahim hosts Lafta Fest in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Ace Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim will host the Glo- sponsored Lafta Fest comedy show today May 7 at Owerri in Nigeria. Highly-anticipated, the show will parade a list of some of the continents favourite comics, and will be graced by many icons of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... 20 hr boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC