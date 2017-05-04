Islam goes evangelical in Nigeria's s...

Islam goes evangelical in Nigeria's south

Sunday morning is usually the preserve of Christian pastors in the Nigerian megacity of Lagos but a new form of worship is emerging to challenge the monopoly. "Praise Allah!" shouts the imam of the Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria before thousands of his faithful, gathered under tents on the outskirts of the city.

Chicago, IL

