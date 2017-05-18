'irrespective of where oil is found, it belongs to the government of Nigeria'
Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum , Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has said that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill , now awaiting final passage in the Red Chamber holds immense benefits for all Nigerians. Alasoadura in a statement in Abuja, said the PIGB would not only help to create more jobs for Nigerians but will also foster a conducive business environment for petroleum operations when signed into law.
