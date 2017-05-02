Investors Start Taking Notice of Nigeria's Latest Currency Plan

Foreign investors are warming to the foreign-exchange window that Nigeria opened last week to ease a severe shortage of dollars, according to the head of the trading platform overseeing it. The naira's depreciation in the window to almost the same level as the black-market rate means the new market is already "nearing equilibrium," according to Bola Onadele, the chief executive officer of Lagos-based FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.

