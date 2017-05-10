In Nigeria Bust, 33-Cent/Hour Job Doesn't Guarantee Getting Pay
On days when Dayo Fabajo's bosses can't afford to pay the 1,250 naira wage she earns for a 12-hour shift packing biscuits, they send her home early. Sometimes on her way out, she walks past pockets of stragglers lingering at the factory gates, a glaring reminder she's easily replaceable.
