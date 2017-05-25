Herbalist defrauds US-based Nigerian of N4m

A 47-year-old herbalist, Abiodun David, has been arrested by operatives of the Zonal Intervention Squad, ZIS, of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a US-based Nigerian of N4 million for the preparation of charms that would enable the latter progress. Vanguard gathered that the US-based Nigerian, identified simply as Kazeem, who works as a cab driver, met the herbalist when he visited Nigeria last year.

