Gov Masari demotes principal, head teacher

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the demotion and deployment of the Principal of Unity Secondary School in Malumfashi, Malam Nuradeen Abubakar, and the Head Teacher of Rimaye Model Primary School, Malam Yakub Ibrahim, as classroom teachers. Alhaji Abdu Labaran, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Masari, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Katsina.

