Gov Masari demotes principal, head teacher
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the demotion and deployment of the Principal of Unity Secondary School in Malumfashi, Malam Nuradeen Abubakar, and the Head Teacher of Rimaye Model Primary School, Malam Yakub Ibrahim, as classroom teachers. Alhaji Abdu Labaran, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Masari, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Katsina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC