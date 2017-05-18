General Electric to assemble gas turb...

General Electric to assemble gas turbines in Nigeria next year

May 18 General Electric plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday. Lazarus Angbazo said GE wants to support the development of Nigeria's gas reserve which is largely untapped, adding that the U.S. company has invested in some local power plants.

