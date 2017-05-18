Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years
Parents of the kidnapped schoolgirls wait to be transported to they venue where they will be reunited with their daughters, in Abuja, Nigeria, Saturday, May 20, 2016. Officials say the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity are reuniting with their families for the first time.
