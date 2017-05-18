Freed Nigerian schoolgirls to meet families after 3 years
Officials say the 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity are reuniting with their families for the first time. Some of the families were seen Saturday in the capital, Abuja, where the girls were taken by Nigerian authorities after their release earlier this month.
