Freed Nigerian schoolgirls meet families after 3 years
The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity reunited with their families Saturday as anxious parents looked for signs of how deeply the extremists had changed their daughters' lives. Brightly dressed families rushed through the crowd in the capital, Abuja, and embraced.
