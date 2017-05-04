Ford supports Nigeria auto training centre with new vehicles
IN continuation of its commitment to developing the Nigeria automotive industry, Ford Motor Company has donated three brand new vehicles to Coscharis CG Eko LLP Automobile Training Centre for practical training at the centre. The three vehicles include a Ford Ranger Pick-up, Everest SUV and a Ford Figo compact car.
