Ford supports Nigeria auto training c...

Ford supports Nigeria auto training centre with new vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

IN continuation of its commitment to developing the Nigeria automotive industry, Ford Motor Company has donated three brand new vehicles to Coscharis CG Eko LLP Automobile Training Centre for practical training at the centre. The three vehicles include a Ford Ranger Pick-up, Everest SUV and a Ford Figo compact car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC