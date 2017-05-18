FG tasked on Nigerians in Chinese jails

CHAIRMAN of Blue Diamond Logistics, China, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on the Federal Government to urgently look into the growing number of Nigerians detained in Chinese prisons over allegations of drug trafficking, saying that more than 1000 Nigerians are in Chinese prisons. Some of the 82 released Chibok schoolgirls during the presentation of drugs to them by the Minster of Health, Prof.

Chicago, IL

