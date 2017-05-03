FG rejects Nigeria's rating on Press ...

FG rejects Nigeria's rating on Press Freedom

The Federal Government has described as "inaccurate'' the recent survey by Reporters Without Borders, which alleged that Nigeria's press freedom rating has been on sustained decline since 2015. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2017.

