FG, Oxfam on collision course over inequality, poverty in Nigeria

Wealth of 5 richest Nigerians can end extreme poverty - Oxfam Report structurally deficient, inciting - FG Oxfam unfair to the 5 businessmen - Odukoya ABUJA-The Federal Government, yesterday, accused Oxfam International of trying to incite some sections of Nigerians with its latest statistics on poverty and inequality in Nigeria. Oxfam, in its latest report entitled, "Inequality in Nigeria, Exploring the Drivers," in Abuja, had presented an alarming picture of the Nigerian economic situation, stating that 112 million Nigerians are living in abject poverty.

