Female bombers attack Borno village, kill two, injures seven

Three female suicide bombers have attacked a herding community in northeast Nigeria, killing two people and injuring seven others, according to a village elder and a civilian militia member. Ali Musa said the trio, believed to have been sent by Boko Haram jihadists, struck at Shuwari Buri village, 38 kilometres from Maiduguri at around 9:20 pm on Monday.

