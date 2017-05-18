Fani Kayode allegedly among those planning coup in Nigeria - O'odua youths

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has been warned against making mockery of the health of president Muhammadu Buhari. O'odu Progressives Youth Movement, which handed this warning to the ex-minister, said his recent comments suggest that he is allegedly one of those planning to lure the military to overthrow Buhari.

