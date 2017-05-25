Equatorial Guinea lauds Nigeria's rol...

Equatorial Guinea lauds Nigeria's role in joining OPEC

Vanguard

Mr Gabriel Lima, the Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, has lauded Nigeria's role in its recent admittance into the Organisation of Petroleum Countries . Lima said this in a statement released in Abuja on Friday by the Director, Press, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Idang Alibi.

Chicago, IL

