DSS arrests Ifeanyi Ubah over N11b oil theft
Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been arrested by the Department of State Services. Opuiyo aid Ubah was arrested on Friday in connection the theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.
