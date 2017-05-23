Dozens of Biafra secessionist protest...

Dozens of Biafra secessionist protesters arrested in Nigeria

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Nigeria arrested 55 members of a Biafran separatist movement on Monday during protests in the oil-rich southeast, police said. Secessionist sentiment simmered in the region since the Biafra separatist rebellion tipped the country into a 1967-70 civil war that killed an estimated 1 million people.

Chicago, IL

