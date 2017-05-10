Damien Hirst accused of copying Afric...

Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at Venice Biennale

English artist Damien Hirst has been accused of cultural appropriation after his exhibition, "Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable," featured a "golden head" that appears to mirror sculpted heads created by African artists from Ile-Ife Nigeria. "For the thousands of viewers seeing this for the first time, they won't think Ife, they won't think Nigeria," Nigerian visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor wrote on his Instagram page, along with a picture he took of Hirst's "golden head" behind glass.

