Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at Venice Biennale
English artist Damien Hirst has been accused of cultural appropriation after his exhibition, "Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable," featured a "golden head" that appears to mirror sculpted heads created by African artists from Ile-Ife Nigeria. "For the thousands of viewers seeing this for the first time, they won't think Ife, they won't think Nigeria," Nigerian visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor wrote on his Instagram page, along with a picture he took of Hirst's "golden head" behind glass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|15 hr
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC