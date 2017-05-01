Cleric tasks Nigerians on prayer to receive God's grace
Pastor Dele Balogun, the Pastor in Charge of Region 21, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Glory House, Covenant Sanctuary, on Monday, charged Nigerians to pray hard to God to receive the grace to move Nigeria forward. Balogun gave this charge in Ibadan in a sermon he delivered at the May edition of the "First day with Jesus"; a prayer programme, held every first day of a new month with the theme: "Great Grace".
