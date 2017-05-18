Charity worker's Nigerian mission

Charity worker's Nigerian mission

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Basingstoke Gazette

A WINCHESTER charity worker has visited Nigeria as part of efforts to help millions of people left homeless by conflict. David Pain of Clifton Road travelled to the west African country to meet families who have fled their homes amid the ongoing violence caused by terrorist group Boko Haram, The trip to the north-east of the country was also a chance to witness the work of charity Christian Aid where he is fundraising director, ahead of the annual Christian Aid Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC