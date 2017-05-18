Charity worker's Nigerian mission
A WINCHESTER charity worker has visited Nigeria as part of efforts to help millions of people left homeless by conflict. David Pain of Clifton Road travelled to the west African country to meet families who have fled their homes amid the ongoing violence caused by terrorist group Boko Haram, The trip to the north-east of the country was also a chance to witness the work of charity Christian Aid where he is fundraising director, ahead of the annual Christian Aid Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Basingstoke Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC