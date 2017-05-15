Can restructuring still save Nigeria?

A FREELANCE American journalist, Brian Hall, was one of the last outsiders permitted to freely take a tour of Yugoslavia during the final days of its existence. From early May to mid-September 1991, he interacted with members of the various Balkan "tribes" in Zagreb, Belgrade, Sarajevo and points in between, taking notes of their comments on their history, prejudices, superstitions, fears, aspirations and opinions of other ethnic and national groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.