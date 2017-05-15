Buhari's running Nigeria as Muslim or...

Buhari's running Nigeria as Muslim organization - CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Youth Wing and four other affiliated Christian unions, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari's administration of running the country as a Muslim organization and neglecting the entire Christian faith. The Youth Wing of CAN, YOWICAN, Arewa Christians Association,Concerned Professional Christians, All Para-Church Organizations, Nigerian Christians in Diaspora, rising from their emergency meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, said the present government was not only executing Islamic agenda but also out to kill the Christian religion in the country.

