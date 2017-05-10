Buhari is the medicine Nigeria really needs - Gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the medicine the nation needs to get over its myriad of challenges precipitated by gruelling corruption. Ortom told senior journalists in Abuja that the president is the only one who has shown courage and boldness in confronting corruption headlong while other leaders merely celebrated graft as part of governance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.