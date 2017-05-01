Bovi Man on Fire: Why I didn't organize the comedy show for two years

AFTER two years break, popular actor cum stand-up comedian, Bovi, is back with the third edition of his comedy show, "Bovi Man on Fire." The comedy show which is presented by Flytime Promotions and Kountry Kulture is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 5, at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.