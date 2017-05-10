Borno police confirms suicide attacks...

Borno police confirms suicide attacks on Unimaid

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI The Borno state police Command on Saturday confirmed the twin suicide attacks that shook the premises of University of Maiduguri. The incidents which occurred simultaneously at about 1:30am in the night is coming barely few hours when thousands of Candidates were billed to write their 2017 JAMB in the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC