Boko Haram: NEMA evacuates 270 Nigerian refugees returning from Cameroon

National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday evacuated 270 Nigerian refugees who returned from Cameroon Republic to Nigeria, from Mubi Transit Camp to Borno. The refuges, mostly women and children, are from Gamboru- Ngala Local Government Area of Borno, who escaped Boko Haram attacks to Cameroon in 2014.

Chicago, IL

