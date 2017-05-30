Biafra: We'll be strict, polite, firm in dealing with you, Police warn IPOB, MASSOB

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday warned the Indigenous People of Biafra , the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and the Biafra Independence Movement , against their planned protests and market closure on May 30. The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja, said commissioners of police in the affected states and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been directed to be strict, polite, civil and firm in dealing with the situation. He said the force was deeply concerned about the security implications of the "renewed hostilities and subversive propagandas aimed at undermining law and order in some states of the federation by these groups.

